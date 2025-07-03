Watch CBS News
Person dead in Simi Valley house fire after fireworks explosion

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
One person is dead after a house fire in Simi Valley, which authorities determined to be caused by explosions from fireworks on Thursday afternoon.

The Ventura County Fire Department said they received calls around 11:48 a.m. about a possible explosion that could have been caused by fireworks on the 1600 block of Edmund Street. It was later confirmed by VCFD that the explosions were from fireworks.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly took a "defensive posture" and upgraded the fire to a 2-alarm. Officials said the fire in the garage extended into the attic and other parts of the home. 

The Simi Valley Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of Fitzgerald Road between Hudspeth Avenue and Gibson Avenue until further notice.

This incident remains under investigation. 

