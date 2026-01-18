Gabriela Jaquez's 22 points power No. 3 UCLA to a dominant 99-67 win over No. 12 Maryland

Gabriela Jaquez scored 22 points, and No. 3 UCLA pulled away in a dominant third quarter to beat 12th-ranked Maryland 99-67 on Sunday.

The Bruins (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) won their 11th in a row since their only loss to then-No. 4 Texas on Nov. 26. During that stretch, they've won by a whopping 33.7-point margin, with their only close game being a seven-point win at then-No. 19 Ohio State.

Oluchi Okananwa led the Terrapins with 25 points and Saylor Poffenbarger added 15. Maryland (17-3, 5-3) split its trip to Los Angeles, winning by seven points at USC on Thursday.

The Bruins stretched a 12-point halftime lead into a 73-47 advantage in the third, outscoring the Terps 26-10. After making five 3-pointers in the second quarter, the Bruins had two in the third. They used scoring runs of 10-4 and 14-4 while limiting the Terps to just three field goals.

UCLA had its third-best 3-point shooting performance of the season, making 13 of 23 for 56%. Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens had four each.

Leger-Walker had 17 points and nine rebounds and Kneepkens added 16 points despite four fouls. Lauren Betts finished with 11 points and five rebounds after resting in the fourth. She jumped off the bench and raised her arms when younger sister Sienna hit a 3-pointer.

Up next

Maryland: Hosts No. 11 Iowa on Thursday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

UCLA: Hosts Purdue on Wednesday.