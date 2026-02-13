Los Angeles County Public Health set to close 7 clinics due to significant funding cuts

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced it will be closing seven clinics due to significant cuts in funding.

The department said it has faced more than $50 million in federal, state and local funding cuts. A statement from the department said the cuts, along with the increase in operational costs, have led to the consolidation and reduction of services.

"While public health clinics offer important services and the closures are deeply upsetting, underscoring the real consequences of disinvestment in public health, clinic patients will be connected to appropriate services that meet their needs," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the LA County Department of Public Health.

Public Health said that federal funding accounts for almost 50% of its budget and that further cuts could lead to further consolidation.

The Trump administration has cut funding to several "sanctuary" cities and counties across the country that have limited their cooperation with federal immigration agents. In August 2025, Ferrer said she was "deeply saddened by the federal administration's decision to bar undocumented Californians from accessing critical federally funded health and social service programs."

She said the department's work is guided by the fundamental belief that health care is a human right. She said they would continue to ensure that every person, regardless of immigration status, would receive healthcare services.

"When people are afraid to seek care — or are blocked from accessing it altogether —prevention opportunities are limited, illnesses go untreated, mental health crises escalate, and substance use disorders worsen," Ferrer said.

Public health clinics offer several services, including testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), vaccinations, and treatment and testing for tuberculosis (TB). These services will continue to be provided at the remaining six Public Health clinics across the county.

The seven clinics will be closing on Feb. 27.

Public health clinics closing: