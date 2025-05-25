Fullerton police make over 30 arrests for burglary, narcotics violations, grand theft and more in "active" couple of days

More than 30 people were arrested in Fullerton for a slew of different crimes in what police called an "active" couple of days.

Exact specifics for many of the incidents were not released, but an Instagram post shared by the Fullerton Police Department released a number of details regarding some of the larger investigations that took place.

"The past couple of days have been active for the Fullerton Police Department, with officers and detectives responding to a range of incidents and making significant progress in multiple investigations," the post said.

In one incident, officers were called for reports of an auto burglary that also included a firearm being stolen, the post said. They were able to determine that the suspect was staying at a motel in the area and recovered the stolen items, as well as other stolen property from unrelated cases. That suspect was arrested and booked for various felony charges, police said.

That same day, they were called to Lemon Street and Valley View Drive for reports of vandalism. While canvassing the area they spotted a suspect, who tried to flee on foot. They were arrested following a brief foot chase.

Shortly after this incident, police near Orangethorpe Avenue and Magnolia Avenue made a traffic stop and found a loaded firearm and illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle, the post said. The driver of that vehicle was taken into custody on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Officers also recovered a statue that had been stolen from a home in the city. It was recovered and returned to its rightful owner, but they did not say if anyone was arrested for the grand theft.

"In total, Fullerton Police made more than 30 arrests over Thursday and Friday," the post said. "Arrests included charges for DUI, narcotics offenses, outstanding warrants, and various other crimes."