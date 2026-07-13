3 hospitalized after e-bike crashes into car in Fullerton, police say

Three people were hospitalized after an e-bike and a car collided in Fullerton late Monday night.

Fullerton Police Department officers said that It happened at around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Orangethorpe and Basque avenues.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police said that the e-bike crashed into the side of the SUV.

Officers said the e-bicyclist and two passengers of the vehicle were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. None of their conditions was immediately noted. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene after the collision, police said.

Fullerton PD officers said they were holding the scene until their accident investigations team could arrive to begin their probe into what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.