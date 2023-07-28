Fullerton man accused of secretly recording child in bathroom

A Fullerton man is facing charges of possessing child pornography after he was allegedly caught following a young girl into a park restroom.

The Orange County District Attorney identified the man as 33-year-old Jacob Anthony Arriola. He has been charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography. Additionally, he is facing one misdemeanor count of each of the following charges:

Using a concealed recording device to record someone without their consent

Using a minor in the sale or distribution of obscene matter or production of pornography

Placing a concealed camera to secretly videotape someone in partial dress

Peeping

Authorities believe 33-year-old Jacob Anthony Arriola victimized other women in Orange County. Orange County District Attorney

Arriola was arrested on July 23, after a 12-year-old girl noticed him following her to the restroom. She immediately let and told her parents, who confronted and pinned Arriola until the police arrived.

Prosecutors claimed authorities found a wireless camera hidden inside the restroom and child pornography on the suspect's devices.

"Pedophiles will stop at nothing to satiate their own indulgences – even brazenly recording a young girl at (a) public restroom during the day, only a short distance away from parents," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Arriola faces a maximum of three years in state prison. He is being held on a $20,000 bail and has pled not guilty.

Police believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information to call them at (714) 738-6759. Tips can also be sent to egarcia@fullertonpd.org.