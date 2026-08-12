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Crews battle fire at building in Fullerton adjacent to airport

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Crews on Wednesday afternoon battled a large fire at a building in Fullerton.

It's not yet clear when the blaze began, but aerial images at about 12:30 p.m. showed a large plume of smoke in the area of 3599 Commonwealth Avenue.

The address, while not on airport property, is adjacent to Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Images showed crews battling the blaze that appeared to be well-involved at the back of the building. It's not yet clear what business occupies the building.

No additional details, including a potential cause, were immediately made available.

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