Crews battle fire at building in Fullerton adjacent to airport

Crews on Wednesday afternoon battled a large fire at a building in Fullerton.

It's not yet clear when the blaze began, but aerial images at about 12:30 p.m. showed a large plume of smoke in the area of 3599 Commonwealth Avenue.

The address, while not on airport property, is adjacent to Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Images showed crews battling the blaze that appeared to be well-involved at the back of the building. It's not yet clear what business occupies the building.

No additional details, including a potential cause, were immediately made available.