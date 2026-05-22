Orange County motorcyclist dies after colliding with Tesla Cybertruck

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Tesla Cybertruck in Fullerton on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. Orangethorpe Avenue and S. Gilbert Street, according to a news release from the Fullerton Police Department.

Officers arrived and find the motorcyclist, only identified as a man, and a brown Honda Navi motorcycle in the middle of the intersection, the release said, noting that the Cybertruck was also located nearby.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound in the #2 lane of W. Orangethorpe Ave.," the release said. "At the time time, the Tesla Cybertruck was traveling westbound on W. Orangethorpe Ave. and making a southbound turn onto S. Gilbert St. The motorcyclist subsequently collided with the side of the Cybertruck."

Police said that they were working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and the exact cause of the collision is still under review," police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who knows more was asked to contact Accident Investigator J. Munoz at 714-738-6812.