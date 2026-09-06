Fuel spill forces closure of northbound 5 Freeway lanes near Castaic

A fuel spill from a diesel tanker has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Castaic, according to authorities.

Caltrans said crews were working to clean up the fuel as of Sunday afternoon. The closure spanned from Parker Road to Lake Hughes Road.

It's unclear how long the closure will last. Traffic was diverted to the westbound 126 Freeway and the northbound 14.

No additional details were immediately made available.