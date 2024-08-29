French fries spill across 5 Freeway in Los Angeles after semi crash

All southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway are closed in Los Angeles after a semi-truck crashed, sending boxes of French fries across the highway.

The crash happened at Stadium Way in Elysian Park around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

French fry boxes spilled across the 5 Freeway in LA.

A SigAlert was issued for all the southbound lanes north of Stadium Way for around 3 hours and is expected to last until 8 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted to the 2 Freeway and the Stadium Way Collector Road.

It's unclear what caused the crash and if there were any injuries. The incident remains under investigation.