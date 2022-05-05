French bulldog snatched from owner returning home in North Hollywood

Another French bulldog has been snatched from its owner, and she is desperate to get her beloved pup back.

Christina Rodriguez says she was returning home to North Hollywood from celebrating her birthday last Friday night when a gang of thieves rushed her and robbed her.

One of her belongings that was taken was Moolan.

"And honestly, I could care less about everything, I really just want help finding my dog back. She means everything to me," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez got a picture of the 4-door, silver sedan, possibly a Lexus, that the thieves took off in.