French Bulldog puppy allegedly stolen from DTLA home by Uber Eats delivery person found safe

A six-month-old French Bulldog named Chunky was allegedly taken by an Uber Eats delivery man from his downtown Los Angeles home, causing his owners to undergo a four-day nightmare.

The incident occurred when Cleveland Caliber, Chunky's owner, was taking out the trash last week at his downtown high-rise apartment. Caliber believes that Chunky slipped out the door as it was slowly shutting, while he was distracted. The little pup scurried to the elevator when he ran into a man.

"When the doors opened, Chunky goes in. They reach the lobby, and the man is seen carrying him out by his collar," said Caliber.

Caliber and his girlfriend filed a police report, but he also went to work himself. He went door-to-door to find out who ordered Uber Eats and located the restaurant.

"We saw him [on security video], you know, going and grabbing the food, getting in that car," said Caliber.

Eventually, he obtained a working number associated with the vehicle.

"We told him just bring the dog right now, and we'll leave things where they are," said Caliber.

Chunky's owners were relieved to be reunited with their beloved pup, but they were also left wondering why he was taken, and who was the man returning him.

"In the initial few hours, I felt really down on myself for making such a big mistake," said Caliber. "He loves people, and that's kind of why he just went up to him in the hallways."

Chunky was returned safely and unharmed.