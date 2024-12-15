Freddie Freeman's historic World Series walk-off grand slam ball goes for $1.56 million at auction

The historic walk-off grand slam that Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit to give the team a 1-0 lead in the 2024 World Series just sold for an astounding $1.56 million at auction over the weekend.

It's the third highest total ever for an auctioned baseball, following only teammate Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 ball — which drew in a whopping $4.392 million in October — and Mark McGwire's 70th home run in 1998, which sold for a then-record of $3.05 million.

"We are so honored to have handled one of the most important artifacts in World Series history, dating back to 1903," said SCP Auctions President David Kohler in a statement.

Freeman's home run started the Fall Classic in grand fashion, literally, as he crushed the only walk-off grand slam in World Series history in the bottom of the 10th inning. He roped the first pitch he saw from New York Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes to right field, where it wound up at the feet of 10-year-old Orange County boy Zachary Ruderman.

Despite the fracas that ensued, Ruderman was able to somehow snag the ball and toss it to his father, who was able to secure it. They were unsure for weeks if they would hang onto the keepsake or sell it, eventually opting for the later.

Ruderman was picked up from early from school that day for what he thought was a dentist appointment. It wound up being what he called the "best moment of my life."

"Our family hopes the baseball will be displayed in Dodger Stadium so all Dodgers and baseball fans can view a very special piece of history for the city of Los Angeles," the family said in a statement.

The home run was just one of four that Freeman hit over the course of the five game World Series, which led to his obvious choice as MVP of the series.