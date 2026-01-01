Body recovered from Santa Ana River in Fountain Valley

A body was found in the Santa Ana River in Fountain Valley on Thursday, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials.

Firefighters were called to the river, near the intersection of Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, at around noon after learning of a body in the water, OCFA officials said.

More than 60 firefighters were sent to assist with the water rescue, according to the department. They said that the person was in moving water and had floated about two miles by the time they were able to hoist their body from the river.

"Unfortunately, OCFA's Swift Water Rescue Firefighters pulled a deceased person from the Santa Ana River in the City of Fountain Valley," OCFA said.

The victim has not yet been identified. Firefighters did not say why they were in the water.