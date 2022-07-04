Fourth of July festivities return to Huntington Beach for 118th annual celebration

Hundreds gather in Huntington Beach for return of 4th of July festivities

Hundreds of people returned to the streets of Huntington Beach over the weekend for the first Fourth of July celebration since 2019.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city's 118th celebration was back in full swing, beginning Thursday night with a block party that included live music and street vendors.

Each of the following days up until Monday also featured the Pier Plaza Vendor Festival, where dozens of street vendors and food trucks lined the streets, accompanied by festival rides and live music.

The event wraps up Monday with the Surf City Run, the 4th of July Parade and a fireworks show over the ocean.

The 5K run began at 7 a.m., with hundreds of participants pounding the pavement along Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street before the parade began at 10 a.m.

"It's incredible. It makes you feel alive," said Michael Pameditis, who ran in the 5K. "It's a special day."

Over 100 different groups were expected to walk and drive in the parade, including city officials, marching bands, military veterans, community groups, marching bands and more. The two-and-a-half mile procession began on Pacific Coast Highway and 9th Street before heading to Main Street and through different residential and downtown areas before ending past Yorktown Avenue.

Organizers boast that their parade is the largest west of the Mississippi River.

"This is our hometown tradition, it's the 118th year," said Molly Eumura with Huntington Beach Community Services. "Over 100 entries, we have our city council, elected officials, marching bands and all kinds of things for people to see."

In anticipation for the long awaited festivities, attendees began reserving their spots along the parade route more than 24 hours in advance.

"Huntington Beach is electric on July 4th," said resident Suzanne Valker. "We look forward to it. The last two years have been kinda somber - everybody wanting to get out but couldn't get out."

The Fourth of July finale was slated to end in grand fashion with a fireworks show over the ocean and Huntington Beach Pier at 9 p.m.