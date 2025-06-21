Watch CBS News
Four hospitalized after shooting at Compton park

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Four people were hospitalized following a shooting at a park in Compton on Saturday. 

It happened a little before 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. El Segundo Boulevard near Compton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. They were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Two other victims self-transported to the hospital and are also said to be stable, according to deputies. 

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the incident. 

