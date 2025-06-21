Four hospitalized after shooting at Compton park

Four people were hospitalized following a shooting at a park in Compton on Saturday.

It happened a little before 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. El Segundo Boulevard near Compton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. They were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Two other victims self-transported to the hospital and are also said to be stable, according to deputies.

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the incident.