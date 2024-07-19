Four brothers, ages 2 to 5, reported missing and last seen in Palmdale

Detectives are asking for the public's help Friday in the search for four young boys reported missing out of Palmdale.

The boys are all brothers and range from 2 to 5 years old, one of them a special needs child who has Down syndrome, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They were last seen in Palmdale on July 1, when they were in the 800 block of East Avenue P-12 at about 2 p.m. They are described as "at-risk" by sheriff's officials, who said they are possibly headed to Mojave.

Four young brothers reported missing out of Palmdale appear in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. From left to right, Kase Brown, Kai Brown, Kay'den Brown and Koen Brown. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The sheriff's department released a bulletin Friday morning featuring photos and giving the following description of the boys.

Kay'den Brown is 2 years old, standing about 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds. He has curly brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white diaper.



Kase Brown is 4 years old, stands 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a white diaper. He has Down syndrome.

Kai Brown is 4 years old and stands 2 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white underwear.

Koen Brown is 5 years old, and he stands about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing white underwear.

No other details surrounding the reported disappearance of the boys has been released by the sheriff's department.

Anyone who has seen the boys is urged to call Detective Munguia or the on-duty Watch Commander at the sheriff's department at 661-272-2454. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.