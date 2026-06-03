Former Riverside County Sheriff's Office employee arrested for embezzling over $50,000

A former Riverside County employee has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over $50,000 in county funds, officials said.

The Riverside Sheriff's Department began an investigation into Renee Wilson in March, and the 51-year-old was arrested Tuesday on one count of misappropriation of public funds, three counts of grand theft, two counts of embezzlement by a public officer, and four counts of forgery.

Wilson is accused of misappropriating $54,000 in county funds. She began her employment with the department in 1998 and most recently worked in the Civil Division at Courts West.

She retired from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office in May 2026.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information is encouraged to call (951) 955–1700.