Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela is finalizing a deal to return to LAFC: reports

Los Angeles FC is finalizing a deal to re-sign former Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela for the playoff push, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal hasn't been completed. The move is expected to be formally announced in the coming days as LAFC gears up to chase its second MLS title.

Vela was the first player in LAFC history when the Mexican star left Real Sociedad to sign with the expansion MLS club, which began play in 2018. Vela was a dominant MLS forward for a half-decade with LAFC, and he won the league's MVP award in 2019 while also leading MLS in goals.

The 35-year-old Vela also was a key member of LAFC's MLS Cup championship team in 2022, but he has been out of soccer since last winter, when his LAFC contract ended and wasn't renewed.

Vela, who scored nine goals last season, was linked to moves back to Mexico or Europe, but he stayed on the market while LAFC fans regularly called for his return.

Vela should add even more offensive production to a roster headlined by former Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz and newcomer Olivier Giroud, who has played in two matches after joining the club from AC Milan this summer. Bouanga's 16 goals this season are good for third in MLS.

Vela has 78 goals and 58 assists in 152 career regular season games for LAFC.

LAFC is second in the Western Conference standings, trailing the LA Galaxy by four points with two games in hand. LAFC and the Galaxy meet in Carson on Saturday night for the next edition of the El Trafico rivalry.