Former LAPD officer released from custody after rape allegations

A former Los Angeles police officer facing rape allegations has been released from custody.

On April 20, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Diego Jose Miranda Lopez for allegedly raping a child under 14 years old. Lopez, a former LAPD officer, was working as a probationary officer resigned after he was confronted with the allegations. The department clarified that the alleged attack happened before he started working for the agency.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office was expected to review the case and consider filing charges on April 24. According to the DA's office, prosecutors returned the case to law enforcement for further investigation. They could not release other details since Lopez was a juvenile at the time of the allegations.

"As in all juvenile cases, we are restricted in what we can share with the public," the DA's office said in a statement.

In a press release from April 20, the LAPD said the Juvenile is handling the criminal investigation while the Internal Affairs Division will head the administrative investigation relating to this case.