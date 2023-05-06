Former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva launching radio program

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is planning to launch a new radio program, months after his reelection bid fell short.

The show, which will be called "The Resistance with Sheriff Alex Villanueva," is set to cover a "wide range of topics related to crime, law enforcement, public safety, homelessness and the failures of many of our elected officials," according to a press release from CRN Digital Talk Radio.

"I am very excited to connect with the public on this new platform," said Sheriff Villanueva. "Even though I am out of office, the fight continues. We are at a crossroads at which many of our elected officials are no longer serving the public. They are serving themselves and their individual interests. I want to stand with the people to fight the corruption. We are the resistance that will save our state and the country."

Villanueva was elected as the 33rd Los Angeles County Sheriff in 2018, serving until he was unseated by now Sheriff Robert Luna in the most recent election in 2022.

During his tenure as sheriff, Villanueva often clashed with political officials, notably the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. He was scrutinized for his handling of reports of deputy gangs within the department and a number of different scandals surrounding use-of-force incidents, like the incident at San Fernando Courthouse, when a deputy was caught on camera kneeling on an inmate's neck.

Villanueva's show will air Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. beginning May 8.