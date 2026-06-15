Former LA County businessman accused of murder-for-hire scheme

A former Los Angeles County businessman has been charged with murder after he allegedly hired a hitman to kill two people who sued him.

The LA County District Attorney's Office charged Richard Wall Sr., 73, with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, lying in wait and murder for financial gain.

Prosecutors said Wall Sr. hired a hitman to kill two people after he lost lawsuits against them in 2009 and 2011. If convicted as charged, he faces a sentence of life in prison.

"When Richard Wall Senior lost lawsuits, instead of appealing the verdicts, he allegedly decided to kill those who opposed him in court," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

The first alleged murder happened in December 2009, two years after Wall Sr. lost a $1.7 million settlement to his close friend, attorney Jeffrey Tidus, according to the LA County DA's Office.

Wall Sr. allegedly hired a hitman to shoot and kill Tidus outside of his Rolling Hills Estates home.

Prosecutors said Wall Sr. allegedly took similar measures in 2011 after losing a class-action lawsuit. The LA County DA's Office said Juan Mendez, 35, worked for Wall Sr. and filed a lawsuit alleging that he was not paid overtime.

Wall Sr. allegedly hired a hitman to kill his former employee after a court sided with Mendez and awarded him $300,000 in January 2011.

Prosecutors said the hitman went to Mendez's Whittier apartment and shot him in front of his children as he opened the door, before the $300,000 judgment was finalized. Investigators said Mendez tried to run away but was killed.

The lawsuit was dismissed in March 2011.

"The families of these two victims have been waiting for over 15 years to get justice they thought may never materialize," Hochman said. "These were vicious and callous murders that we believe came at the behest of Mr. Wall who thought killing two people would end his legal problems. Such allegedly ruthless decision-making has landed Mr. Wall in far worse shape now."

The LA County DA's Office said Wall Sr. fled to Montenegro but was extradited to face the charges. He appeared for his arraignment hearing on June 15, but the case was continued to July 1.