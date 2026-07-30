Former gang members and addicts clear out encampments from Venice properties

Describing themselves as a professional neighborhood watch group, former gang members and addicts are helping Venice residents clear encampments from their doorsteps.

"We want the best for our children, and we want the best for our community," founder Bobby Luna said. "We knew that we can step in and help."

For three years, Luna said he's dedicated his life to making Venice, his hometown, safer and better through his group called Ghost Town. The 10 men, all Venice natives, will come to people's homes or businesses and get encampments or people living on sidewalks, doorsteps and yards to leave.

He's public about the fact that he and others on his team are former gang members and addicts. He said they use that experience to show the unhoused they meet that there's hope.

"Show them that there's hope, because they want to talk to someone who's been there," Luna said.

He gave one example of talking to a person living in an RV near a school. Luna explained to the man that there were children playing in the area and convinced him to move.

"We've known this guy since we were in elementary," Luna said.

With more than 350 clients, Ghost Town is now everywhere and their customers rave about their work to move encampments that once held them hostage.

"Sometimes I would deal with people who they start accosting me or trying to get in," business owner Kismet Salem said. "I can call them immediately ... The way they deal with everybody, it's really amazing and beautiful and very human-to-human."

Critics, like longtime homeless advocate Peggy Kennedy, said the group reflects a movement of vigilantism.

"I call it thug security," she said. "I have experience where they came to me and harassed me ... Sure, they might be local guys; that might be true. They might have some connections with people, but I think the connection is, 'Here's some cash, and if you come back, we'll get you.' People on the street understand that."

Luna vehemently denied that characterization. He said they offer money for meals or to help someone out, not to get them to leave.

"Never has that happened. We don't operate like that," he said. "We don't talk to people disrespectfully. We do not put our hands on anybody."

Whatever their methods may be, homeless advocate Mel Tillekeratne has some concerns, mainly that Ghost Town employees are still in the process of getting state certification and licenses that would allow their workers to legally carry guns and provide security.

"This is not a state-sanctioned agency," he said. "They're operating in public places. And, where do these people go?"

Tillekeratne and other critics see what Ghost Town does as simply moving the problem down the road.

"You don't care what happens to the people as long as they're not in front of you," Kennedy said. "Displacement is not a permanent solution."

Luna doesn't claim Ghost Town is solving homelessness, but it does help connect unhoused people with resources. He said their services start at about $250 a month and can go up to $1,000 or more for big businesses.