Former Downey police officer charged for on-duty crash that severely injured man

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged a former Downey police officer after he allegedly severely injured a man during an on-duty crash three years ago.

Mario Valles, 30, faces one felony count of reckless driving causing injury. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said he allegedly ran a red light at more than 80 mph before colliding with the other driver.

"Police officers are not exempt from the same laws that all motorists must obey when driving on our highways and streets," L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Prosecutors said that early in the morning on March 13, 2023, Valles was responding to a call about a fight at a nearby bar. He allegedly failed to turn on his emergency lights or sirens before speeding through the intersection at Lakewood Boulevard and Columbia Way.

At 80 mph, Valles allegedly struck 28-year-old Nathan Hernandez's car, causing severe injuries that required multiple surgeries.

"Failing to turn on emergency lights or sirens when responding to a call can constitute careless and risky behavior depending on the circumstances," Hochman said. "Accountability applies to everyone, especially those who wear a badge and are sworn to protect the public."

Valles faces up to three years in prison if convicted as charged. His arraignment is scheduled for March 17.