Former CBS LA anchor Harold Greene dies at 82

Longtime Los Angeles journalist and former CBS LA anchor Harold Greene died on Tuesday night at the age of 82, his family announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

We have a feeling he's already settling into the great newsroom in the sky, no doubt with a few suggestions on how things should be run," wrote Courtney Greene. "He was so very loved, and we know he will be missed by many."

Greene was a fixture on Southern California newscasts, best known for his work on CBS 2 with fellow anchor Ann Martin. He began his career as a newswriter, cameraman and producer in LA, Santa Barbara and San Diego before helping launch KCST-TV's news team in San Diego.

He moved to LA and joined KABC in 1978 after a brief stint with CBS Bay Area. There he met his friend Jim Hill and longtime co-anchor Martin, who joined CBS LA in 1994.

Los Angeles area newscasters l-r Eduardo Quezada, Harold Greene, Gretchen Carr, Marc Brown, Laura Diaz, Raul Peimbert, Teresa Quevedo, Christine Devine, John Beard, Rick Chambers, Pat Harvey, Hal Fishman, Lynette Romero, Val Zavala, Paul Moyer & Colleen Williams tape a segment for "Together - A Call for Unity," a 30-minute special uniting Los Angeles newsrooms in a historic broadcast to help combat intolerance and prejudice in the wake of the September 11 attack on America. Steve Grayson

Greene followed several years later and reunited with Hill and Martin at CBS LA in 2001. He shared the desk with CBS LA's Pat Harvey several times during his seven-year tenure.

"I had the honor of working beside Harold during that time," Harvey said. "During his career, Harold won Emmys, three Murrow Awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."