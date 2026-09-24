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Former Beverly Hills Fire Department employee arrested for alleged stalking and vandalism in city

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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A 63-year-old Santa Clarita man, who was formerly employed by the Beverly Hills Fire Department, has been arrested for alleged stalking and vandalism, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Alfred Poirier was arrested after police said multiple incidents of vandalism were discovered in Beverly Hills.

Detectives released information on their preliminary investigation, which indicates Poirier posted computer-generated images at various city facilities on multiple occasions.

Poirier was released on a $150,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on November 22.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department Detectives at 310-285-2125.

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