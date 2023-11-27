Watch CBS News
Fontana youth softball coach arrested on suspicion of molesting underage girl

A youth softball coach has been arrested on suspicion of molestation of a minor in Fontana and authorities are seeking additional victims. 

Joel Sanchez Madrigal.  San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

On Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested 47-year-old Fontana man Joel Sanchez Madrigal on allegations of unlawful contact with a minor to solicit sex, unlawful lewd acts with a child under 14 with force and attempted forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object with a child under 14. In a statement, deputies noted that the victim was a 12-year-old girl. 

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators believe that there are additional victims, noting that he was a girl's youth softball coach in the area. 

Anyone with more information or who feels that they have been victimized by Madrigal is urged to contact investigators at (909) 356-6767.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 6:53 PM PST

