Fontana man hit, killed by driver in Rialto

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Rialto, according to police.

In a news release, the Rialto Police Department said officers responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Foothill Boulevard at the intersection with Eucalyptus Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified only as a Fontana resident as of Monday morning.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Investigations revealed the deceased man was crossing Foothill Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

Rialto PD said it does not appear that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.