Fontana man arrested in connection with deadly Pomona shooting

A Fontana man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Pomona that left a 29-year-old man dead in March.

The original incident happened back on March 23, when police were dispatched to the area near N. Garey Avenue and W. Monterey Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, since identified as Daniel Jimenez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators assumed the case and were able to identify 46-year-old Fontana man Frank Limon as a suspect. He was arrested on Saturday in Pomona, police said.

Limon has been charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle after the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (909) 622-1241.