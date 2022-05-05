Following two-year hiatus, LA County Fair returns to celebrate centennial anniversary

After being canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fair returns Thursday to the Pomona Fairplex.

The theme for this year's fair, which runs through May 30, is "Back to our Roots."

The fair is celebrating 100th anniversary this year. It was canceled in both September of 2020, during the height of the pandemic, and again in 2021 when cases went on the rise.

The fair had previously only closed for World War II, from 1942 to 1947. It closed on Sept. 11, 2001, but reopened the following day.

Highlights this year include the return of the Lost Levels Arcade, featuring classing arcade machines from the 1980s and the Culture of the Low and the Slow lowrider lifestyle exhibit. There will also be more than 60 carnival rides.

Other features include the Haunt Supershow, the Flower and Garden Pavilion and the Big Red Barn's petting zoo. There will also be a lumberjack show, part of the America's Great Outdoors exhibit.

And of course, there is the food.

"You can definitely plan ahead, you can come here and eat three meals a day, for a run of the fair, and not eat the same thing twice," Fairplex Chief of Staff Cielo Castro told CBSLA Thursday.

The fair will also be holding concerts this year, with performers including Lady A, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Beach Boys and ZZ Top.

Hours are 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and on Memorial Day. It will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays.

Admission for those age 13-59 ranges from $20 to $25 depending on whether you purchase your ticket online or in person. Children ages 6-12 get in for $8 to $12, while children 5 and under get in for free. Tickets for seniors 60 and older run from $8 to $15.

For more information click here.