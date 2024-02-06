Flood concerns escalate as record-setting storm soaks Los Angeles: Live Updates

A relentless atmospheric river continues to drench Southern California as flooding concerns escalate for some residents.

The record-setting rain totals have reach double-digits in some areas and has caused mud and debris flows that forced evacuations and left some homes heavily damaged.

Home damaged by mud flow in Baldwin Hills.

By Monday evening, the storm had already dropped nearly 12 inches in Bel Air, and more than 11 inches in Woodland Hills, according to the National Weather Service. Beverly Hills received nearly 8 inches, while downtown Los Angeles got just under 7 inches and just more than 4 inches fell at Los Angeles International Airport.

The two-day rain total for downtown Los Angeles for Sunday and Monday was 7.03 inches, the third highest rain total for two consecutive days in downtown LA since 1877, when rain totals started being recorded. The highest two-day total is 7.98 inches set on Dec. 31, 1933 and Jan. 1, 1934. The second highest two-day total is 7.44 inches set on Jan. 25 and 26, 1956.

With rain expected to continue falling throughout Tuesday, a flash flood warning was extended until 10 a.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains, adjacent foothills, the Southern San Fernando Valley, the Agoura Hills and Calabasas areas, the Hollywood Hills, Malibu and Beverly Hills, with forecasters saying rainfall rates of up to a half-inch per hour is expected at times throughout the night.

A flood advisory was issued for the rest of Los Angeles County was extended until 5 a.m. Tuesday.