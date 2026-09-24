Flash flood warning issued for areas within San Bernardino and Riverside counties

A severe flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for the Yucaipa area, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier, around 4:45 p.m., thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the area, with between .75 and 1.25 inches of rain having fallen, NWS said.

CBS LA Meteorologist Marina Jurica said the rain cell over Yucaipa is diminishing, but the severe flash flood warning remains.

Impacted areas include Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Banning, Mentone, Mountain Home Village, and western Mount San Gorgonio.

Other locations forecasted with flash flooding include Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Base.