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Flash flood warning issued for areas within San Bernardino and Riverside counties

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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A severe flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for the Yucaipa area, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier, around 4:45 p.m., thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the area, with between .75 and 1.25 inches of rain having fallen, NWS said.

CBS LA Meteorologist Marina Jurica said the rain cell over Yucaipa is diminishing, but the severe flash flood warning remains.

Impacted areas include Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Banning, Mentone, Mountain Home Village, and western Mount San Gorgonio.  

Other locations forecasted with flash flooding include Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Base.

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Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service

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