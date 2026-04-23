Fixing Altadena's damaged soil naturally, with locally grown compost

Many Altadena residents who are rebuilding or remediating their homes are not sure what to do about their soil. One treatment option stirring up interest across the fire zones is bioremediation, a very natural approach.

Food scraps, leaves and wood chips are some essentials that make up the compost medley needed to repair the soil.

Christine Lenches-Hinkel, a local scientist and founder of 301 Organics, spent years designing the Rose Bowl Stadium's composting program.

Standing over a compost bin, Lenches-Hinkel explained how nature cooks up a biologically rich blend. "All of those materials have a local biology that we need to help revive … so the microbes are working out." She said she's feeding an army of microorganisms that can help heal contaminated soil, without the danger or expense of excavating and replacing it.

"There's bacteria that live everywhere, there's Protozoa I love Protozoa! There's flagellates and amoeba," Lenches-Hinkel said.

In Altadena, she's applying her special sauce, compost, with seeds sprinkled in. They'll grow plants and weeds with unusual skills.

"They actually function to help clean up and extract those metals into their roots," Lenches-Hinkel said, noting that there are already incredible results.

Christy Lee Kim plans to rebuild her home and is turning to bioremediation of her soil first, with preliminary tests showing the lead levels are dropping. Kim also co-owns Fair Oaks Burger. It's one of a growing group of local businesses donating food and other waste to make soil-healing compost.

"We put it in bins and they come and pick it up and they drop it off to the local site and that's what makes the juice, the magic juice," Kim said.

Josh West is a professor of environmental studies at USC. In the aftermath of the Palisades and Eaton fires, the university launched a free soil testing program.

"If you are over the thresholds, it is worth a careful look and careful consideration about the likely exposure you would have to those soils," West said.

Children and dogs are most likely to accidentally ingest soil, which, at least with lead, raises the greatest worry. West suggests residents compare their three options: removing and replacing impacted soil, capping or isolating it, and bioremediation.

Both scientists say the work currently being done in fire zones may provide important data about whether nature can do the job cheaper and safer.