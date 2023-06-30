Five-acre brush fire burning near Gorman

A five-acre brush fire is burning near Gorman, which officials fear could engulf hundreds of acres of vegetation before they gain control.

The fire, which crews have dubbed the Franklin Fire, was first reported at around 5:40 p.m. near State Route 138 and Quail Lake Road, close to the 5 Freeway.

KCAL News

Firefighters with Los Angeles city and County Departments and with the U.S. Forest Service were sent to the area to battle the blaze, which was first said to have engulfed about three-to-four acres of heavy brush.

At around 6:45 p.m., the fire was said to have burned through around five acres and was advancing slowly through surrounding vegetation.

Though the fire does not stand any threat to structures at the latest, crews are concerned that the fire could burn several hundred acres before they gained the upper hand, prompting a massive response of aerial units and water-dropping aircraft.

There were no injuries reported and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

The National Weather Service has reported that temperatures in the area sit in the mid-to-low 80s and with some winds gusting nearly 30 miles per hour.

