Fitness influencer Miguel Aguilar remains critical after attempted robbery in Bel Air

Miguel Angel Aguilar, a well-known fitness influencer and Southern California gym owner, remained in critical condition Sunday after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Police said the incident happened on Friday afternoon. It was then that four suspects drove up and attempted to rob the 43-year-old victim. It was not clear whether Aguilar was resistant or tried to fight back, but police say one of the suspects produced a handgun and shot him several times.

Aguilar remains in critical condition. He is the owner of Self Made Training, which has a couple dozen locations across the country.

According to his Instagram page, Aguilar is fighting for his life. The post states, in pertinent part: "Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many. We know that he is surrounded by the love and his support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this."

Police are surveying the neighborhood, trying to see if the suspect vehicle was caught on any security cameras. All four suspects are outstanding.