First all-female class graduates from LA County firefighter training program

A group of 14 women, some of whom were inmates or former foster kids, became the first all-female class to graduate from a Los Angeles County firefighter training program.

"I never thought I would be a college student," valedictorian Tiffany Flint said. "I never thought I'd be any of this. It's all very amazing, and I am just so grateful."

Nine months ago, Flint and her cohort committed to the LA County Training Center's Firefighter Training Program, which was created by the Justice, Care and Opportunities Department.

"As a preteen, I was losing a lot of people I loved to the streets," Flint said. "By the time I was a teenager, I got used to the feeling of loss with no one to turn to. I resorted to the same lifestyle."

With their adversity, the women saw the program as a way to create a new life for themselves and to join a small group of female firefighters.

"After being here, participating in this program and dedicating the past nine months to becoming a firefighter, I can confidently say that I have turned my life around for the better," Flint said.

After completing the hands-on firefighting and medical training, the graduates will go out and apply to various departments. Some have already submitted applications to Cal Fire and the LA County Fire Department.