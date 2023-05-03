Firefighters working to rescue Glendale construction crews from collapsed structure
The Pasadena Fire Department responded to a building under construction in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue where three workers are stranded in an elevated portion of the structure. The metal scaffolding within the building collapsed.
It appears one worker is stuck in a cherry picker and as of 11:45 a.m., rescue attempts by firefighters are underway.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
