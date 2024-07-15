Firefighters working to contain massive fire at vacant building in Panorama City

Firefighters are working to contain a large fire burning at a vacant building in Panorama City.

The blaze was first reported just after 12:35 p.m. in the 14600 block of W. Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen escaping from ventilation in the roof of the split-level building, which firefighters say used to be a former Montgomery Ward furniture store.

They also say that the building has been the site of several previous fires.

