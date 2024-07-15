Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters working to contain massive fire at vacant building in Panorama City

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are working to contain a large fire burning at a vacant building in Panorama City. 

The blaze was first reported just after 12:35 p.m. in the 14600 block of W. Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen escaping from ventilation in the roof of the split-level building, which firefighters say used to be a former Montgomery Ward furniture store. 

They also say that the building has been the site of several previous fires. 

No further information was provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.  

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.