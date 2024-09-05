In 100-degree heat, firefighters trying to rescue worker trapped in trench in Los Feliz

Amid an intense heat wave, firefighters are trying to rescue a worker who is trapped in a trench in Los Feliz, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The worker is conscious and alert but is trapped by soil that's up to his waist and possibly even higher, inside an 8-foot deep trench in the back of a hillside home in the Los Angeles neighborhood, LAFD said in an alert at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. As he remained trapped underground, temperatures in the area were about 100 degrees at the time, according to the National Weather Service.

They were at the scene for more than two hours by 1 p.m.

Earlier, at 11:18 a.m., aerial footage showed at least a dozen firefighters shoveling up dirt at the construction site, trying to reach the man. He was provided with an oxygen mask and firefighters had managed to stabilize the trench's walls, authorities said. LAFD first responders who specialize in working in confined spaces were at the scene.

More than an hour later, just after 1 p.m., firefighters were still trying to rescue the man — sending down some sort of hose-like tube into the trench.

The rescue mission was being carried out amid an intense heat wave with the temperature in Los Feliz about 96 degrees at 11:20 a.m. before rising to 100 degrees at 1 p.m.

At the time, the National Weather Service was warning of weather-related risks, advising workers at job and construction sites to try keeping hydrated and stay in the shade whenever possible due to the extreme temperatures.

Check back for updates to this developing story.