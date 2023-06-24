Firefighters try to rescue dog that fell into a Whittier storm drain

Firefighters use hot dogs to rescue actual dog that fell into storm drain

Firefighters tried an unorthodox method while trying to rescue a dog that fell down a Whittier storm drain.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the dog was trapped inside a storm drain in the 1500 block of South Delamare Drive.

After struggling to coax the dog into a harness attached to a long pole, firefighters tried to lure the trapped pooch by using cut-up pieces of a hot dog.

The unorthodox tactic didn't seem to work, prompting one of the crew members to climb down into the storm drain.