Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters try to rescue dog that fell into a Whittier storm drain

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Firefighters use hot dogs to rescue actual dog that fell into storm drain
Firefighters use hot dogs to rescue actual dog that fell into storm drain 01:53

Firefighters tried an unorthodox method while trying to rescue a dog that fell down a Whittier storm drain.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the dog was trapped inside a storm drain in the 1500 block of South Delamare Drive.

After struggling to coax the dog into a harness attached to a long pole, firefighters tried to lure the trapped pooch by using cut-up pieces of a hot dog. 

The unorthodox tactic didn't seem to work, prompting one of the crew members to climb down into the storm drain.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 5:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.