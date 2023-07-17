Firefighters respond to third-alarm fire in El Monte
Los Angeles County firefighters battled a third-alarm fire Sunday in El Monte.
The blaze in the 9000 block of Garvey Avenue was reported around 2:30 p.m., according to the fire department.
As of 6:40 p.m. the blaze was still burning.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
