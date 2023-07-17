Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to third-alarm fire in El Monte

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County firefighters battled a third-alarm fire Sunday in El Monte.

The blaze in the 9000 block of Garvey Avenue was reported around 2:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

As of 6:40 p.m. the blaze was still burning.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 6:35 PM

