Firefighters knock down house fire that spread to vegetation in Silver Lake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters are battling a two-story structure fire in Silver Lake that has spread to the hillside near the home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The fire broke out around 4:04 p.m. Monday on North Silver Ridge Avenue. 

Firefighters are in the offensive mode initiating a fire attack on both the structure and involved vegetation, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart. 

Around 4:52 p.m., firefighters reported that they extinguished the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 4:46 PM

