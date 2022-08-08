Firefighters knock down house fire that spread to vegetation in Silver Lake
Firefighters are battling a two-story structure fire in Silver Lake that has spread to the hillside near the home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 4:04 p.m. Monday on North Silver Ridge Avenue.
Firefighters are in the offensive mode initiating a fire attack on both the structure and involved vegetation, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart.
Around 4:52 p.m., firefighters reported that they extinguished the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
