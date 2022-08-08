Firefighters knock down house fire that spread to vegetation in Silver Lake

Firefighters are battling a two-story structure fire in Silver Lake that has spread to the hillside near the home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 4:04 p.m. Monday on North Silver Ridge Avenue.

Firefighters are in the offensive mode initiating a fire attack on both the structure and involved vegetation, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart.

Around 4:52 p.m., firefighters reported that they extinguished the fire.

LAFD Alert- Silver Lake Brush - with Structure Involved 2323 N Silver Ridge Av MAP: https://t.co/LuDZqp3FDq FS56; DETAILS: https://t.co/Hpgk1aizjD — LAFD (@LAFD) August 8, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.