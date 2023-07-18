Firefighters respond to house fire in Northridge

Firefighters are responding to a fire at one-story house in the 8300 block of Melvin Avenue, near Roscoe Boulevard, in Northridge, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The approximately 1,400- square foot house is at the back of a large property with excessive storage and several different structures, Stewart said.

Other nearby houses are exposed and threatened, according to Stewart.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)