Firefighters respond to house fire in Northridge

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are responding to a fire at one-story house in the 8300 block of Melvin Avenue, near Roscoe Boulevard, in Northridge, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Monday. 

The approximately 1,400- square foot house is at the back of a large property with excessive storage and several different structures, Stewart said. 

Other nearby houses are exposed and threatened, according to Stewart.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on July 17, 2023 / 9:45 PM

