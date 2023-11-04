Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to greater alarm fire in DTLA

By Danielle Radin

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are working to put out a greater alarm blaze in a 5,000-square-foot commercial building in a row of single-story businesses in the 200 block of East 12th Street in downtown Los Angeles. 

The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. Saturday. According to Brian Humphrey of LAFD, heavy smoke was showing when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

