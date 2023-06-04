Firefighters respond to Danny Fire in Antelope Valley

Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to a roughly 1500-acre brush fire burning in the area of 135th Street West in Antelope Valley.

The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert in Fairmont at State Route 138 between 110th Street West and 135th Street West. All lanes in both directions will be blocked in both directions for approximately 2 hours due to the fire.

There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)