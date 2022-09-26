Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to brush fire near Hansen Dam

Los Angeles Fire Department units are responding to a roughly two-acre brush fire burning in the area of 11770 W. Foothill Boulevard near the Hansen Dam. 

The fire broke out around 1:20 p.m. Monday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

