Firefighters respond to brush fire near Hansen Dam
Los Angeles Fire Department units are responding to a roughly two-acre brush fire burning in the area of 11770 W. Foothill Boulevard near the Hansen Dam.
The fire broke out around 1:20 p.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
