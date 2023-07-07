Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to brush fire near Dodger Stadium

By Danielle Radin

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are on the scene of a brush fire burning in the 400 block of West Solano Avenue in Elysian Park. 

The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Friday. It is burning near Dodger Stadium. 

Around 3:11 p.m., firefighters said the brush fire had grown to 3 acres. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 3:07 PM

