Firefighters respond to brush fire near Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are on the scene of a brush fire burning in the 400 block of West Solano Avenue in Elysian Park.

The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Friday. It is burning near Dodger Stadium.

Around 3:11 p.m., firefighters said the brush fire had grown to 3 acres.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)