Firefighters respond to brush fire in Sylmar
Los Angeles Fire Department units are responding to a roughly quarter-acre brush fire burning near 15278 W. Lakeside St. and possibly threatening one home in the Sylmar area.
The fire broke out around 2:25 p.m. Thursday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
