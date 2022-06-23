Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Sylmar

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles Fire Department units are responding to a roughly quarter-acre brush fire burning near 15278 W. Lakeside St. and possibly threatening one home in the Sylmar area.

The fire broke out around 2:25 p.m. Thursday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 2:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.