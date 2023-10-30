Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Chatsworth

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Early morning brush fire in Chatsworth
Early morning brush fire in Chatsworth 02:12

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were responding to a roughly two-acre brush fire burning in the area of Browns Canyon, north of Chatsworth. 

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday. near 11941 Ancona Way in Los Angeles. The fire is being fought with mutual aid from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 4:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.