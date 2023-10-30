Firefighters respond to brush fire in Chatsworth

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were responding to a roughly two-acre brush fire burning in the area of Browns Canyon, north of Chatsworth.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday. near 11941 Ancona Way in Los Angeles. The fire is being fought with mutual aid from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)