Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Marina del Rey, 1 person injured

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County and city fire crews are on the scene of a blaze in an apartment building in the 4600 block of Via Marina in Marina del Rey.

The fire broke out around 2:48 p.m. Thursday. The fire quickly went to a second alarm, with Los Angeles city fire crews joining their county counterparts on the scene.

Flames and smoke could be seen through the roof of the structure. 

By 4 p.m. Los Angeles County fire officials say the fire had gone to a third alarm, with more than 100 personnel on the scene. 

County fire officials confirmed that one person has been taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 14, 2023 / 3:31 PM

